Leo High School alumni greet incoming freshman to start new school year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Alumni at Leo High School in Auburn-Gresham greeted the newest freshman class as they arrived at school on Thursday for the start of the new year.

Continuing an annual tradition for the all-male Catholic school, alumni lined the front walkway, cheering new students as they arrived at school.

Many of the alumni support current students with tuition help.

"Leo High School is a beacon of light in this neighborhood. We know that, and we want to support it, and continue to support it, and have young guys come out of here and go on and do good things in the world," graduate Mike Marks said.

"I'm gonna play sports. That's one of the reasons I came to Leo, for a good sports environment and the school environment itself," freshman Darius Triplett said.

The school said this year's freshman class is the largest in 20 years.

Thursday was the official first day of school for all Leo students. They continued the celebration with a school-wide continental breakfast.