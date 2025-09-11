Annual LemonAid fundraiser in River Forest commemorates Sept. 11 attacks

Lemonade stand launched to raise money for 9/11 victims still going strong more than 20 years later

For more than two decades, one block in Chicago's western suburbs has been dedicated to giving back. Every Sept. 11, LemonAid in River Forest hosts a charity fundraiser to help their community.

The annual event features live music, lemonade, popcorn, food, and even a foam machine in the middle of the street.

The atmosphere is very much like a big block party, but at the root is a mission to do good and to turn a day of remembrance into a day of action.

"Right now, it's looking packed. I think it's going to be a really good year," LemonAid co-chair Ethan Wynne said at Friday's event.

Every year, the 700 block of Bonnie Brae Place in River Forest focuses on the good, and every year two kids on the block – like Ethan and Evalina Wynne – take over organizing an event called LemonAid.

"Every year, we pick one or two charities, and all of the donations that we raise go directly to them," Evalina said.

It started with a humble lemonade stand one year after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

"They raised as much as they could, and then they donated to the firefighters, and it's grown ever since," Ethan said.

The block looks forward to LemonAid every year, but also looks back. A moment of silence acknowledges the lives lost and lives forever changed 24 years ago.

"So many personal stories on the block. I was born and raised in New York; White Plains, New York. My uncle at the time worked in Tower 2 [of the World Trade Center]. My kids have grown up hearing that story every year of their lives," said Ethan and Evalina's mother, Pam.

Originally, the block helped firefighters, but now the focus is on kids helping kids. This year, donations benefit two organizations.

"This year that's Thrive Counseling. They provide therapeutic and counseling services to individuals who don't have health insurance, or the means to pay for such services; and Opportunity Knocks, and they support individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities," Pam said.

On 9/11, goodness pours out from the whole block.

"It's fun, but it's also the remembrance of 9/11, and every year it's something that you can enjoy but also reflect back upon," Ethan said.

This event is so popular that families have moved to this block just to be part of it.

They've raised more than $676,000 since 2002.