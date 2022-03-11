Legler Regional Library gets new 'artist-in-residence,' Alexandra Antoine

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Museums are for paintings, and libraries for books, right? Well, new project at a West Side library is shaking up that convention a bit.

Alexandra Antoine is the new "artist-in-residence" at the Legler Regional Library in West Garfield Park.

She showed off a sampling of her work to Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Friday.

Some students from nearby schools also got to show off their art skills, and even got a little critique from the mayor.

Antoine will spend the next two years working out of the library to develop public art projects, as well as art programs for the neighboring community.