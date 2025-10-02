Legionnaires' outbreak linked to Chicago-area nursing facility, prompting health officials' alert

Two cases of Legionnaires' disease have been linked to a Chicago-area nursing facility, and people nearby are being warned to watch out for symptoms.

State and county health officials say the cases are connected to the Alden Valley Ridge Rehabilitation and Health Center. The Illinois Department of Public Health says the first case was identified in early September, and they were able to track that case back to the Bloomingdale facility.

Environmental tests found Legionella bacteria in the building's cooling tower and in a patient's room. Legionnaires' disease is a form of pneumonia caused by inhaling contaminated water droplets.

The Alden Valley Ridge Rehabilitation and Health Center has been ordered to put water restrictions in place, and notify residents, families, and staff.

"We work with the facility to identify all potential sources that could cause the infection and then work with them to remediate them, to clean them, to make sure it doesn't happen again," Judy Kauerauf, with the Illinois Department of Public Health, said.

Health leaders say anyone who visited or was within two miles of the facility in the past month and is now experiencing symptoms like cough, shortness of breath, headache, muscle aches, or fever should see a doctor right away. Doctors say the disease is not spread person-to-person, but it can be serious. About one in ten people who get the illness die from it. Both people who were infected in this case have recovered.

The Illinois health department says those most at risk include older adults, smokers, and people with weakened immune systems or chronic health conditions.

So far this year, Illinois has reported nearly 300 cases of Legionnaires' statewide; the state sees between 300 and 500 every year. More cases pop up during the warm summer months.

"The warm, damp environment is where the bacteria can grow faster, so (summer) makes it more likely for us to be exposed to it," Dr. Santina J. Wheat, with Northwestern Medicine, said. "Many people are exposed to it but have no symptoms but some people can have a very serious pneumonia and end up in the hospital."

In a statement, Alden Valley Ridge said, "We have carried out the recommendations as directed by State and local health departments, and we will continue to work closely with them to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents as well as the community. Alden is committed to providing quality care and the well-being of our residents has been and always will be our top priority."

The state health department says the general public should not be concerned.