Legal analyst Irv Miller: Attorneys can make argument for release of Venezuela's Maduro

Former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife were expected to appear in federal court in New York on Monday on narco-terrorism related charges.

CBS News Chicago Legal Analyst Irv Miller said Maduro's first court hearing will likely be short, and attorneys will explain the charges and possible penalties to him.

Maduro does not have to say anything.

MIller said the primary question will likely be whether Maduro should remain detained.

While the odds of Maduro getting released are almost zero, Miller said he would make an argument in favor of releasing Maduro if he were representing the Venezuelan leader.

"He's a foreign national, and he's the head of state of a country, and if I was his attorney, I would ask the judge, 'Judge, listen, you have a head of state here, and under international law, I think he should be released,'" said Miller. "That's the only thing that I can think of that would make this procedure, when it does happen, it's more of an interesting type of procedure."

How salient of an argument would something like that be?

"Not very good," Miller said, "but I would make it to protect the record."

Miller said the only comparable case to a sitting head of state on trial in federal court in this country is Manuel Noriega, the Panamanian dictator whom the U.S. removed back in 1989.

Miller also pointed out that Maduro and his wife are not the first defendants to be arrested in the narco-terrorism case.

"Last year, one of the other co-defendants pled guilty in June, but there's been no sentencing date," said Miller, "yet that means to me that there's probably a good chance that he's a cooperator, and he will probably be the main witness in the case against the former president of Venezuela."