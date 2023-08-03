Lee Hodges aims for second playoff run at BMW Championship in Olympia Fields

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (CBS) – In two weeks, the best golfers in the world will tee off in the first round of the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields

One of the golfers hoping to be there is Lee Hodges, who is fresh off his first PGA win last Sunday at the 3M Open.

CBS 2 Sports Director Marshall Harris caught up with Hodges as he gets ready for his second straight playoff run, one he hopes will bring him to the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields.

HARRIS: "What's more exciting for you: the 500-point bump that moves you up to 33rd in the standings? Or the big winner paycheck that you got last week?"

HODGES: "Definitely the points. The money is great and stuff, but man, the points are what keeps you making money. Yeah, moving to 33rd in the FedEx Cup and knowing I've got a secure job until 2025, I think it just let's me play with a lot of freedom out there. I've never had to not worry about job security for a couple of years. I feel like it'll free me up for a little bit, not having to worry about that. It's a surreal, life-changing kind of moment."

HARRIS: "What can you tell us about your familiarity or lack of familiarity with Olympia Fields [Country Club]?"

HODGES: "Yeah, I've actually played on Olympia Fields quite a bit. When I was at [the University of] Alabama, we played a college even there every year. We played in Illinois' college event, so I actually know the golf course pretty well. It's a beast. It's a great golf course. It's definitely a ball striker's golf course. It's a championship golf course. They've held majors and they have the playoffs there for a reason. It is a big boy golf course that requires your whole game to be in check. So if I get to go there, it'll be a super test and anybody who does well there will have earned it.

"I made the playoffs last year. I played in Memphis last year. I mean, I honestly had an unbelievable chance to, on Sunday, I played a great round in Memphis. I shot like 65, I think, but I bogeyed my last hole to keep from going to the second round. So, maybe a little unfinished business there. I'll probably use that as a little bit of motivation to get the job done this time."

HARRIS: "And does it feel like that experience from last year's playoffs has you better prepared for this time around?"

HODGES: " Yeah, I would say so. I think I went into last year's playoffs with kind of a nothing to lose mentality and that's kind of what I've been playing with all year, honestly. I played so well in Memphis last year, I was like man, I should just play this free all the time, and it's been working out. That's kind of how I played last week. I told everybody at home, 'I got nothing to lose.' I still have a job next year. I've got a great family and everybody at home. So, it's just golf at the end of the day. Yeah, I'm just going to go into the playoffs trying to make as many birdies as possible, honestly."

Hodges said Olympia Fields' north course suits his game, but first, he still needs to be in the top 50 after next week's FedEx St. Jude Championship.

The BMW Championship will be played at the Olympia Fields Country Club from Aug. 17 through Aug. 20. The final two rounds will air on CBS 2.