Le Dîner en Blanc returns to Chicago after a few years' hiatus

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's largest dinner party is back.

Le Dîner en Blanc returned Thursday evening after a three-year hiatus.

More than 2,500 people donned elegant white formalwear and filled out the Merchandise Mart Plaza.

They toasted to life, food, fashion, and community.

The event Thursday night was curated by Chicago chef Charles Haracz.

Dîner en Blanc is held in more than 80 cities worldwide.

As the website for the event describes it: "(T)housands of people dressed entirely in white descend on a landmark public space with everything they need for an elegant soirée in tow, including folding table and chairs, gourmet picnic food, fine china, silverware and a tablecloth."

Dîner en Blanc is a tradition that started in France more than 30 years ago, and then made its way to the U.S.

Guests must be invited – either as returning members, new members sponsored by returning members, or guests who have registered on a waiting list.

The location is a secret until the night of the event, the website explained. Guests meet at a departure point and are directed to the event site at that point.