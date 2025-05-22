Attorneys say they've filed dozens of lawsuits alleging mishandling of bodies at Chicago Heights crematory

Attorneys say they have filed more than 30 lawsuits alleging the mishandling of remains at a Chicago Heights, Illinois, crematorium and connected funeral homes.

The CBS News Chicago Investigators have been investigating Heights Crematory since February.

Images at the crematory allegedly show how bodies have been stored in a dirty trailer while wrapped only in sheets — which is illegal. The trailer is located on the property belonging to Heights, and the photos also show the deceased people with their faces and body parts sticking out. Some of the photos show bugs.

CBS News Chicago obtained the photos from a whistleblower.

"We're seeking compensatory damage for the emotional trauma, for the grief of the family members that have been affected," said attorney Karen Enright of the law form Costella, McMahon, Gillrath & Murphy.

When CBS News Chicago tried talking to Heights Crematory operator Clark Morgan about photos of bodies being stored in this trailer on his property, he refused to comment.

CBS News Chicago later learned Illinois state regulators have warned Heights repeatedly about violations.

Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza has shut down the Heights Crematory pending a state hearing in June.

Adam Harrington Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

contributed to this report.