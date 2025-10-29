Multiple people sue after being burned when s'mores stand catches fire at Navy Pier restaurant

Several people are suing the owner and general manager of the Offshore Rooftop restaurant at Navy Pier, after they were burned in a small fire during a corporate event there.

Cavanaugh Sorich Law Group announced Wednesday that it filed lawsuits in Cook County Circuit Court against Offshore Rooftop operator Maveric Hotels and Restaurants LLC and general manager Laurent Boisdron.

The law group filed suit on behalf of five plaintiffs — four of whom suffered burn injuries when the fire broke out on Wednesday, Sept. 24, at a food station at a corporate event hosted by global investment management company Nuveen.

The lawsuits said the plaintiffs were gathered around a station set up for guests to roast marshmallows for s'mores, when a Maverick employee poured on a flammable liquid — possibly alcohol — and caused a flashover.

Flames shot into the air, and set some of the plaintiffs ablaze, the law group alleged. Surveillance video provided by the law firm shows the moment it all happened.

"The video is horrifying to watch. One second the plaintiffs are standing around enjoying a lovely work event at the rooftop restaurant and then suddenly the flames shoot up, and they are on fire. The physical and emotional wounds from this will last a lifetime. The recovery will be very difficult," Timothy J. Cavanagh, founding partner at Cavanagh Sorich Law Group, said in a news release. "There was clear negligence as well as disregard for the safety of the guests. It is obvious the employee was not properly trained or supervised to work around an open flame which is an inherently dangerous situation and put guests at risk of serious harm."

Attorneys said a 25-year-old woman, Kira Bond, was left in critical condition with serious burns to her face and body.

Bond had to be taken to the Trauma, Burn & Rehabilitation Unit at Stroger Hospital of Cook County where she received skin grafts and underwent surgery — and she will need more, attorneys said.

Another woman, 44-year-old Lisa Segner, suffered burns to her abdomen and lower extremities and had to go to the burn unit at Stroger too, attorneys said.

Two others, Peter Gianaris and Fernando Ramriez, suffered less severe burns — but still had to be treated as outpatients and suffered emotional trauma as they saw their colleagues on fire and rushed over to assist, attorneys said.

A fifth plaintiff, Segner's husband, Phillip, sued for loss of consortium, attorneys said.

"This is a well-known restaurant attracting guests from around the United States who visit Navy Pier. It hosts many private functions like this one. Guests have a right to expect that the defendants operate the facility in a safe manner," Marc McCallister, partner at Cavanagh Sorich Law Group, said in the news release. "Instead, they unnecessarily poured a combustible accelerant on the open flame creating a fireball."

Attorneys were set to discuss the lawsuit at a news conference Wednesday morning.