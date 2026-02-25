4 former Oswego High School students file lawsuit against ex-teacher for sexual misconduct

Multiple former students of Oswego High School are filing a civil lawsuit alleging an ex-teacher at the district groomed, sexually harassed, and assaulted them for years.

The lawsuit alleges the district was aware of multiple inappropriate actions by the ex-teacher but failed to act promptly to protect students and staff.

The former teacher and coach was not named, as he has not been criminally charged for these incidents.

"These four brave young women endured years of grooming, sexual harassment, sexual abuse, manipulation ... " said Attorney Cass Capser.

Four women are coming forward, filing a lawsuit alleging years of predatory behavior by a teacher and coach at Oswego High School and a failure by District 308 to act early on.

"District 308, you were warned. You had opportunities. You chose silence. So we are choosing truth," said Ann Marie Fish.

According to the complaint filed on Wednesday, the teacher and coach is accused of using sexually explicit language towards students, sending and soliciting sexually explicit messages to students, and inappropriately touching female students.

The lawsuit alleges a district staff member submitted one of the earliest reports of the teacher's alleged inappropriate behavior towards students in 2015, but no investigation followed.

In 2017, the teacher received a written warning from the district, directing him to maintain professionalism and prohibiting him from hugging and touching students, according to the complaint.

"Going to school every day was terrifying," said Jillian Lake.

Attorneys then outlined how, in November 2019, the teacher allegedly assaulted a 17-year-old senior by attempting to kiss her on the lips after a football game. Another student's incident led to the teacher being investigated in January 2020.

The lawsuit said he was placed on administrative leave in June and resigned in July. The plaintiffs said they are seeking compensation for damages.

"I have also been diagnosed with anxiety and depression due to this. I still struggle every day dealing with it," said Natalie Grimm.

They also want the district to change policies to prevent such issues in the future.

"We not only want to end the cycle of abuse that occurs within schools, but we also want to fight for school districts to implement and enforce trauma-informed practices that can help to prevent further traumatizing students who come forward," Lake said.

CBS News Chicago reached out to District 308 on Wednesday morning, who said at that time they had not been formally served with the lawsuit, and in the event they were, they would review it before releasing a statement.