3 passengers file lawsuit in Chicago tour bus crash

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three women who were onboard a double-decker tour bus that crashed into a viaduct over the weekend have filed a lawsuit against the company.

The lawsuit cites that the women were sightseeing while visiting from Northern Ireland when the crash happened. They suffered emotional and psychological injuries, according to the law firm of Corboy and Demetrio.

The tour bus crashed around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday near Lower Randolph and DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Over 30 people were on board at the time.

Chicago fire officials said one person was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with cuts to the head. That passenger was receiving care, and the family relayed that they were in good spirits.

The firm alleges the bus should have known it was too tall for the overpass and it failed to properly train its drivers or educate them on the hazards present on its routes.

The bus driver was not cited.