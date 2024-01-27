Double-decker tour bus crashes into viaduct in Chicago

Double-decker tour bus crashes into viaduct in Chicago

Double-decker tour bus crashes into viaduct in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person is hurt after the top of a Chicago double-decker tour bus crashed into a viaduct Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. near Lower Randolph and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

The top of the bus was completely sheared off.

As many as 31 people were on board.

In a statement the company describes it as an "incident with a support beam" on Randolph.

Chicago Fire officials say one person was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with cuts to the head. They say the passenger is receiving care and family relayed that the passenger is in good spirits.

The bus driver has not been cited.