Lawsuit claims Chicago Public Schools failed to tell police, DCFS about sex abuse of girl by security guard

A former Chicago Public Schools student claims she was groomed, kissed, and repeatedly sexually abused by a female security guard, and CPS is accused of failing to report the abuse allegations to police.

The former student's attorneys say CPS administrators knew about the accusations, but never reported them to police or the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, which the law requires.

In addition to the sex abuse allegations, the complaint says the abuser threatened to call immigration enforcement if the victim told anyone about their relationship.

Attorneys said the now-former student and security guard met in 2012 at Farragut Career Academy IB World School, at 2345 S. Christiana Ave. in the Little Village neighborhood.

The girl was interested in the Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps program offered at the school, and sought the advice of the security guard, who had military experience.

That conversation is said to have opened the door to years of sexual abuse.

Attorneys provided a timeline of what allegedly happened next — they said the adult bought the minor a phone to message with her privately on Instagram, groomed the girl with compliments, and sent her sexually explicit messages. Eventually, attorneys said, this led to kissing and sexual encounters in the security guard's vehicle and apartment.

The lawsuit alleges the abuse was "overt," and that it caused "widespread attention and rumors" and was "openly discussed" among students and teachers.

At one point, the accused abuser's ex-wife reported the inappropriate relationship to school higher-ups, attorneys said.

The victim's lawyers say CPS failed to investigate the security guard thoroughly and never reported the allegations to police.

The situation gets even more twisted, according to a complaint. It says one of the administrators at Farragut was the security guard's mother.

Attorneys say that conflict of interest further complicated how CPS handled, or did not handle, the situation.

Attorneys were set to hold a news conference at 10 a.m. to go over further what is alleged in their lawsuit, which names the CPS Board of Education as defendant.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to the CPS communications team for a comment.