2 arrested after drivers fight following car crash on West Side of Chicago

Charges are pending against two people after a crash on the West Side of Chicago ended with road rage.

Police said the driver of a BMW ran a stop sign near 18th and Avers in the Lawndale neighborhood around 8:15 a.m. and collided with a Chevrolet sedan.

Both drivers and a passenger from the BMW got out and started fighting.

Cameras captured officers carrying away a baseball bat as possible evidence.

The woman driving the Chevy was taken to the hospital in fair condition. Officers took the other two people into custody at the scene.