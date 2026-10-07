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2 arrested after drivers fight following car crash on West Side of Chicago

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
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Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

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Charges are pending against two people after a crash on the West Side of Chicago ended with road rage.

Police said the driver of a BMW ran a stop sign near 18th and Avers in the Lawndale neighborhood around 8:15 a.m. and collided with a Chevrolet sedan.

Both drivers and a passenger from the BMW got out and started fighting.

Cameras captured officers carrying away a baseball bat as possible evidence.

The woman driving the Chevy was taken to the hospital in fair condition. Officers took the other two people into custody at the scene.

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