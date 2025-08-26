Lawmakers call for federal relief after repeated flooding on Chicago's West Side

The City of Chicago on Tuesday issued a disaster proclamation for flooding that hit the city earlier this month.

Also Tuesday, leaders on the city's West Side called for flood relief from the federal government. The West Side has been hit hard by flooding in recent years.

This summer, many West Side residents had their homes inundated after significant rain on July 25. Some got hit again last week.

Many residents are dealing with expensive repairs and costly mold removal projects.

In calling for federal assistance, Illinois state Rep. LaShawn Ford referenced President Trump's potential plan to deploy National Guard troops to Chicago on account of crime in the city.

"We need the National Guard to come clean to the basements of the mold — that's what we need — and to bring money to restore people to a healthy environment," Ford said.

At a news conference Tuesday, Ford and U.S. Rep. Danny Davis (D-Illinois) called for federal funding to fix the West Side's aging sewage and drainage systems, which they said are the root cause of the problem.