U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, who represents Illinois' 14th Congressional District, just became the highest-ranking Black woman in Congressional history.

Underwood was elected as the vice chair for the House Democratic Caucus Wednesday. In that role, she helps set the agenda for the Democratic party in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Underwood has been the 14th District's representative since 2019. According to her biography on her official website, she is the first woman, person of color and millennial to represent that district in Congress.

She is a retired nurse who has been heavily involved in health care policy since being elected to the House. She is the co-founder and co-chair of the Black Maternal Health Caucus , co-chair of the House Democratic Policy and Communication Committee, and serves on the appropriation committee as well.

Before being elected to Congress, she served as a senior advisor at the U. S. Department of Health and Human Services. Her district covers many of the outer north and western suburbs of Illinois, including parts of DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake, Will and McHenry counties, including parts of all of Naperville, Aurora, Batavia, McHenry, Oswego, Plainfield, Woodstock, Crystal Lake, Geneva, Wauconda and more.

Underwood's election to vice chair was one of multiple historic firsts as Democrats elected or nominated their leadership when they sweep back into power in Congress in January after a seismic win in the 2026 midterm election.

Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries was nominated to be the next Speaker of the House, setting him up to become the first Black Speaker of the House in American history.

The Speaker is chosen by a full House chamber vote. Jeffries needs 218 votes to become speaker; with Democrats on track to have more than 250 seats in the House, his speakership is all but secured. Democrats voted 251 to 11 to back his nomination in a closed-door meeting Wednesday.

The caucus also voted to elevate Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts to become the next House Majority Leader, making her the first woman to ever hold that position.