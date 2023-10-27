Chicago First Alert Weather: Last warm day before weekend cooldown
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Welcome to the last warm day before things cool down over the weekend.
A quick windy warm-up and a little morning sunshine send temps to the 70s.
Shower chances increase by the afternoon. Turning cooler tonight into Saturday.
Highs in the 50s Saturday and 40s Sunday. Another chance for rain is late Saturday into Sunday.
TODAY: SOME MORNING SUN, BREEZY AND WARM. SCATTERED PM SHOWERS HIGH: 72
TONIGHT: ANY SHOWERS END, COLDER -- BRISK LOW: 38
TOMORROW: COOLER WITH SHOWERS LATE HIGH: 51
