Chicago First Alert Weather: Last pleasant day with 50s for highs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another pleasant day before some rain returns and the temperatures drop.

Rain continues into Tuesday. Partly cloudy for the rest of the week with temperatures dropping.

Today:

Mostly sunny. High 54,

Tonight:

Increasing clouds. Low 40.

Tomorrow:

Cloudy with evening showers. High 48.

CBS News Chicago