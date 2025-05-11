Last phase of Cabrini-Green housing project to be completed next year

Last phase of Cabrini-Green housing project underway

Last phase of Cabrini-Green housing project underway

The process of redeveloping the Cabrini-Green housing project began 25 years ago.

On Friday, the ground was finally broken on the last phase of work.

The development will include 99 units, spread across one high-rise and three low-rise buildings.

Crucially, this will complete the developer's obligations to supply CHA replacement housing to former Cabrini-Green residents, who have a right to return to the neighborhood they once lived in.

"But today we're taking another step forward, bringing more affordable options to residents and bringing restoration and revival to the name Cabrini-Green," Mayor Brandon Johnson said.

Work is expected to be complete by the middle of next year.