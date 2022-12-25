Shoppers endure frigid temperatures for last-minute gifts on Magnificent Mile

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The clock is ticking. Despite the cold, many were out and about Saturday making a final dash to get those last minute Christmas gifts.

The cold apparently does not deter the procrastinators along the Magnificent Mile.

They braved the cold because Sunday is Christmas, and they have no other choice.

Michigan Avenue was full of shoppers with their hands full and their faces covered.

It was cold to say the least, but the stores still seem busy and shoppers seemed in good spirits.

Some were even willing to wait in line -- outside -- to get into stores like Canada Goose.

We all know this weekend requires a heavy coat.

CBS 2's Noel Brennan asked last-minute shoppers a simple question: What's it like shopping in this kind of cold?

"I wanted a white Christmas, and my wish is more than fulfilled."

"Freezing my knees off haha."

"I'm feeling okay other than the fact that it's cold. I'm trying to get in one of these stores so I can warm up real quick."

That's good news for the stores. People will probably linger longer inside when it's this cold outside.