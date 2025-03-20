Large quantities of drugs, 14 guns found in 2 Lockport, Illinois residences, authorities say

Enough drugs to cover a whole table, and 14 guns, were seized from two homes in Lockport, Illinois, southwest of Chicago, following an investigation lasting several months.

At 9 a.m. Wednesday, multiple units from Will County Sheriff's office, along with Frankfort police officers and federal agents, executed search warrants on the two homes associated with Denzel Hawthorne, 28. One was located in the 500 block of Rosanne Lane, the other in the 16500 block of Basil Court, both in Lockport.

While surveilling the Rosanne Lane apartment complex, Hawthorne was seen leaving — and deputies took him to the ground after a brief foot chase, the sheriff's office said. Hawthorne resisted and kept reaching toward his waist, but he was finally handcuffed and taken into custody, the sheriff's office said.

On his person were two baggies of crack cocaine, three baggies of heroin, a large amount of cash, and two cellphones police said. He would not say a word to deputies.

Deputies then executed search warrants at both addresses. At Rosanne Lane, someone else was found in apartment, and after knocking repeatedly with no response, deputies busted open the door and found the person in a bedroom, the sheriff's office said.

This person was questioned and released without charges, the sheriff's office said.

Inside the apartment, police found a digital scale, cash, cocaine, methamphetamine, and numerous other pills and substances believed to be illegal drugs, police said. Police also seized a 2020 Infiniti sport-utility vehicle.

Deputies also used a battering ram to get into the Basil Court residence, where no one was home. There, they found 15,000 grams of meth and cocaine, heroin, 14 guns — including three AR-15s of which one was listed as stolen — various calibers of ammunition, several gun magazines of which some were high-capacity, multiple ID cards for Hawthorne, and a lot of cash, police said.

Hawthorne is being held on charges of possession to deliver cocaine and heroin and other drug charges, illegal possession of a firearm with a revoked Firearm Owners Identification Card, and resisting a police officer.

The investigation continued as of Thursday night.