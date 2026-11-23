A large police presence was on hand at a Mundelein village board meeting Monday night, as has been the case since police shot and killed a woman experiencing a mental health crisis in May.

People at the meeting have taken issue with the amount of police resources that have been dedicated to village board meetings since Mary Alice Love was killed. Meanwhile, her family is calling for accountability and lasting change.

Love's family and supporters filled a board meeting Monday as they have for the past six months.

"She was important," her sister Betrand Love-Wakaba said during the public comment section of the meeting. "She mattered, she was the heart of our family, so it is inexplicable that there's no accountability for the unnecessary death."

Police stepped in as people clashed at the meeting, and Love's mother fainted and received medical attention as she finished addressing village leaders.

Love, 37, was armed with two knives when she allegedly approached officers inside a home in Mundelein on May 11. Her mother had called 911, telling dispatch her daughter was bipolar and wanted police to kill her.

As police spoke to her mother inside the home, body camera video shows Love open a sliding door with knives in her hand, police said. An 18-year veteran of the force opened fire, fatally shooting her.

"The holidays are approaching and I don't feel like celebrating," her mother Jeffry Love said. "Her birthday is Christmas. I can't imagine putting up a tree this year."

In October, the Love family learned the Lake County State's Attorney is not filing charges against the officer who fired the fatal shots, which is why CBS News Chicago is not naming him. But the family has filed a civil suit against the officers and the village.

"What the family is trying to do is get change on an administrative level," said family attorney Kevin O'Connor.

"The things we are asking for are not huge things. We are asking for the way that they respond, hold the person responsible for doing this. These are not huge things," Love-Wakaba said.

The village has hired a third-party law firm to review whether or not police department policy procedures were followed. The mayor of Mundelein said until that investigation is complete, no decisions will be made about the officer's employment with the village.