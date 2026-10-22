Lake County prosecutors won't charge Mundelein police officer in deadly shooting of Mary Alice Love

A Mundelein police officer will not face any criminal charges after he shot and killed a suicidal woman armed with two knives earlier this year.

Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart's office announced Thursday afternoon that, following a months-long investigation, prosecutors determined they cannot prove the officer who shot and killed 37-year-old Mary Alice Love committed a crime.

On May 11, Mundelein police officers responded to a report of a suicidal woman inside a home in the 1100 block of Ashford Drive, according to the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force.

A relative told police the woman was suicidal and wanted police to kill her. When officers arrived at the home, Love was sitting on the back patio, and as police were talking to her relative, Love suddenly stood up and approached the rear sliding door of the home with two large knives.

An officer inside the home shot and killed Love as she came back inside the house.

Rinehart said, after deciding not to charge the officer, he and senior prosecutors in his office met with Love's family to inform them of their findings.

"I want to express my most sincere condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Mary Alice Love," said State's Attorney Rinehart. "A family's call for help should never end in the death of someone. That is the heartbreak at the center of this case. This decision answers one narrow question: can the State prove a crime beyond a reasonable doubt? It does not mean that things could not have been done differently, or that Mary Alice Love's death was not preventable. But based on Illinois law and our ethical duties as prosecutors, we cannot prove a crime occurred."

The officer who shot and killed Love was placed on administrative leave after the shooting. It was not immediately clear if he has since returned to duty.

Police have said they will release all video and audio evidence from the shooting "following the completion of key investigative steps and interviews."

"This case highlights a tragic intersection of mental health crises and law enforcement responses," Rinehart said. "As a society, we must commit to investing in the treatment of mental health problems and make sure that law enforcement responds appropriately to any crisis before having to resort to force. Our office will continue to work with legislators, stakeholders, and our community for a better Lake County."

Meantime, Love's family on Thursday filed a lawsuit against the officer and the village of Mundelein, accusing the officer of using excessive force.

The lawsuit also accuses the village of failing to properly train officers in crisis intervention, how to de-escalate encounters with someone experiencing a mental health crisis like Love, or the appropriate use of deadly force.