LaPorte County deputy shot at Michigan City hospital undergoes "successful" surgery

The LaPorte County Sheriff's deputy who was shot and critically wounded at a Franciscan Health hospital in Michigan City, Indiana, on Friday has undergone a surgery that officials called "successful."

A statgement made on behalf of the deputy's family confirmed 33-year-old Jon Samuelson underwent an approximately eight surgery and the "medical staff remain optimistic regarding his recovery."

Officials said Samuelson remains in critical but stable condition in the Intensive Care Unit at Memorial Hospital.

"Please continue to pray for Jon, his family and friends, and the entire law enforcement community," LaPorte County Sheriff Ron Heeg.

Samuelson serves as a member of the agency's Highway Interdiction Unit, is the handler for K-9 Bosco, and is designated as a US Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force Officer out of the Merrillville District Office.

LaPorte County deputy shot, critically hurt at Michigan City hospital

According to Indiana State Police, around 6:45 a.m. Deputy Samuelson stopped to help a disabled vehicle on State Road 2 about a mile east of Westville, Indiana. The driver of the car, who was the only person in the car, asked Samuelson to take him to Franciscan Health Michigan City, which the deputy did.

State police said, after dropping the driver off at the hospital, Samuelson was notified that the man was a suspect in previous criminal activity overnight. Samuelson returned to the hospital to speak to the driver in the emergency room, at which time there was a physical altercation and the driver pulled out a gun and shot Samuelson three times, police said.

The shooting did take place inside the emergency department building, though Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen. Fifield said he did not know exactly where inside it happened.

The suspect ran away from the hospital and into the woods nearby. A short time later, officers responding to the shooting found him and took him into custody.

Sheriff Haeg identified the suspect as 22-year-old Sharod Grafton, Jr., of Chicago. Neither Haeg nor Fifield had any details about what criminal activity Grafton Jr. had been suspected of being involved in.

CBS News Chicago has learned he was wanted for stealing his mother's car at gunpoint in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side of Chicago.