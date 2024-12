CHICAGO (CBS) — Lansing police and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenage girl.

Anjanae Hunter, 16, has been missing since Oct. 26 and is believed to be in the Chicago area.

Missing 16-year-old Anjanae Hunter NCMEC

Anyone with information is asked to contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST or Lansing police at 708-895-7150.