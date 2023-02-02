15 years later, Lane Bryant murders remain unsolved; 'I'm still at that why?'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was 15 years ago today that five women were shot and killed inside a Lane Bryant store in south suburban Tinley Park.

On Feb. 2, 2008, the gunman entered the Lane Bryant store at 191st and Harlem and announced a robbery. He took the store manager, an employee, and four customers to the back, and shot them all.

Store manager Rhoda McFarland, 42, of Joliet; Connie Woolfolk, 37, of Flossmoor; Sarah Szafranski, 22, of Oak Forest; Carrie Hudek Chiuso, 33, of Frankfort; and Jennifer Bishop, 34, of South Bend, were all killed. A sixth woman was also shot and wounded.

CBS

Despite the time that has passed, the Tinley Park Police Department has said they're still committed to finding the shooter.

Five years ago, Michigan State Police helped create a 3D version of the original sketch of the suspected gunman, which was compiled from eyewitness accounts. Authorities used facial identification technology to make the original sketches of the suspect more lifelike.

But the gunman never has been found.

A 3-D enhanced sketch of the suspect in the murders of five women at the Lane Bryant store in Tinley Park in 2008. (Credit: Tinley Park Police)

Last year, two new detectives took over the case, and the village said police have funding to keep investigating.

There is a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Tonight at 10 p.m., Jim Williams speaks with two women, store employees, who were fortunate. They weren't there that morning. They share their reflections of the tragic event 15 years later.

"I'm still at that why? Why? Why did these women have to die? What was it that you were looking for to take five women's lives? Why? That's where I'm at, the why?" one of the women said.

Circumstances beyond their control kept them out of the store that terrible morning. Williams talks about that with them, and they offer tributes to the victims.