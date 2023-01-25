Watch CBS News
15 years later, Tinley Park still committed to finding Lane Bryant killer

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Village of Tinley Park is vowing to keep searching for the person who killed five women at a Lane Bryant store nearly 15 years ago.

On Feb. 2, 2008, the gunman entered the Lane Bryant store at 191st and Harlem and announced a robbery. He took the store manager, an employee, and four customers to the back, and shot them all.

Store manager Rhoda McFarland, 42, of Joliet; Connie Woolfolk, 37, of Flossmoor; Sarah Szafranski, 22, of Oak Forest; Carrie Hudek Chiuso, 33, of Frankfort; and Jennifer Bishop, 34, of South Bend, were all killed. A sixth woman was also shot and wounded.

Five years ago, Michigan State Police helped create a 3D version of the original sketch of the suspected gunman, which was compiled from eyewitness accounts. Authorities used facial identification technology to make the original sketches of the suspect more lifelike.

A 3-D enhanced sketch of the suspect in the murders of five women at the Lane Bryant store in Tinley Park in 2008. (Credit: Tinley Park Police)

But the shooter still has not been found.

Despite the time that's gone by, Tinley Park officials said they're committed to finding the killer.

Last year, two new detectives took over the case, and the village said police have funding to keep investigating.

First published on January 25, 2023 / 4:18 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

