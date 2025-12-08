Landon Wallace, better known as DJ Commando on Chicago's Power 92, dies at 36

Landon Wallace, better known as Power 92.3 radio and Chicago Bulls mixer DJ Commando, died last week.

Wallace's family announced his death this past Friday. He was 36.

Landon Wallace, a.k.a. DJ Commando DJ Commando

Power 92 said Wallace began DJ'ing at 17, beginning with neighborhood parties and school functions. He fell in love with hip-hop and became more and more enthusiastic about DJ'ing as time went on, the station said.

Wallace attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale, and was a member of the Beta Eta Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated, according to the SIUC Black Alumni Group.

As DJ Commando, Wallace started out as a guest mixer on WPWX Power 92, and then became a daily voice on Maha's Midday Show.

"A quiet force with a powerful presence, he represented the station with pride at concerts, van hits, club nights, and community events across Chicago," Power 92 said in a Facebook post.

Wallace was also the DJ for the Chicago Bulls, and for Northwestern Wildcats football and basketball. He also worked with Notre Dame sports.

Power 92 said Wallace "created his own late in the entertainment and nightlife industry" as a Chicago influencer.

"With his unique style on the mic, and a keen ear for music, DJ Commando can be heard DJ'ing in premier venues and on radio airwaves everything from Hip Hop, Top 40 to 90's and more," Power 92 said.

Wallace also got behind the turntable at weddings, corporate events, and private engagements, Power 92 said. He planned not only to be an international DJ, but to venture into the music production and fashion industries.

A balloon release for DJ Commando was held on Saturday in Bronzeville.