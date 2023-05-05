Landmark Illinois unveils its list of endangered historical places

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You are looking at one of the most endangered buildings in Illinois.

The nonprofit Landmark Illinois is out with its annual list of endangered historical places. It includes the Century and Consumers Buildings in the Loop.

The federal government has marked the century-old buildings for demolition over safety concerns, but the nonprofit said they should be saved because they have "integrity, beauty and potential for re-use."

Other sites included in the list: The former Baxter International headquarters in Deerfield, the Damen silos in McKinley Park, the Alexander Brothers Blacksmith Shop along the Fox River in Geneva and Oak Cottage in Naperville.

ICYMI: Our 2023 #MostEndangered Historic Places in Illinois Announcement from this afternoon is now available to watch on our YouTube page: https://t.co/YGkDiu9q9Z — Landmarks Illinois (@landmarksill) May 4, 2023