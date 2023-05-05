Watch CBS News
Local News

Landmark Illinois unveils its list of endangered historical places

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Landmark Illinois unveils its list of endangered historical places
Landmark Illinois unveils its list of endangered historical places 00:37

CHICAGO (CBS) --  You are looking at one of the most endangered buildings in Illinois.

The nonprofit Landmark Illinois is out with its annual list of endangered historical places. It includes the Century and Consumers Buildings in the Loop.

The federal government has marked the century-old buildings for demolition over safety concerns, but the nonprofit said they should be saved because they have "integrity, beauty and potential for re-use."

Other sites included in the list: The former Baxter International headquarters in Deerfield, the Damen silos in McKinley Park, the Alexander Brothers Blacksmith Shop along the Fox River in Geneva  and Oak Cottage in Naperville.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 4, 2023 / 7:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.