Lakeview Roscoe Village Restaurant Week kicks off Friday

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Lakeview Roscoe Village Restaurant Week is kicking off today.

More than a dozen restaurants are participating – including Crosby's Chicken on Southport Avenue.

And over on Roscoe Street, Volo Restaurant and Wine Bar, John's Place, and Savannah Supper Club.

They will offer special discounts and unique menu options for dine-in and take-out customers.

The event runs now through next Saturday, March 5.

First published on February 24, 2023 / 10:16 AM

