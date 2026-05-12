Lincoln Park and Lakeview neighbors fight ComEd plans to build new substation

People in Lincoln Park and Lakeview have rallied against a plan to build a new industrial ComEd electrical substation in their neighborhoods, pushing local and state leaders to get involved.

Saying it is necessary to meet rising energy use in the area, ComEd has said it must expand a substation that was decommissioned in 2006 near the intersection of Diversey Parkway and Seminary Avenue, on the border between Lincoln Park and Lakeview.

It's a busy area, with homes, schools, local businesses and access to transit.

The people who live in the area want it to stay that way, and ComEd's plan for the substation has become such a hot topic, an entire group has formed to oppose it: the Diversey Community Coalition.

"We're seeing a lot of these corporations that are trying to take all this land up, and I think ComEd has found a loophole where they think they can do it without any public input," said Jim Maggio, one of the neighbors behind the group.

The coalition has posted signs in Lincoln Park and Lakeview opposing the planned ComEd substation, saying it should be built in an industrial zone.

Their signs claim the facility would be four stories tall, and be larger than a football field. The site is within two blocks of three schools.

"To have this industrial site in the middle of three schools and a residential area, that's the big concern here," said Marie Poppy.

The coalition said they don't want to see the neighborhood industrialized.

"Once it's gone, it's gone," Poppy said.

They would much rather see the land in question used to address the city's housing shortage.

Illinois state Sen. Sara Feigenholtz (D-Chicago) and state Rep. Ann Williams (D-Chicago) addressed those very concerns in a letter to ComEd, asking the utility to reconsider the substation plan.

"Housing affordability is one of the top issues we're facing in Chicago and across Illinois. When a piece of property is in a dense residential community, near schools and daycares, and steps away from ADA-accessible public transit, building housing on that property should be our top priority," Feigenholtz said in a statement.

Ald. Timmy Knudsen (43rd) said people who live in the area "should at least have a seat at the table about what this space turns into."

"Does it need to be the full football field as a substation, or is there a different route?" Knudsen said.

Knudsen and fellow Alds. Scott Waguespack (32nd) and Bennett Lawson (44th) – who also represent parts of Lincoln Park and Lakeview – have formally requested a zoning interpretation from the city, challenging the project's approval, arguing the substation would not be considered minor.

"Nothing has been approved. We have holds on any demolition at the site, and we're watching this every single day," Knudsen said.

So, how is ComEd responding to these concerns?

"We are really committed to making sure we do a design that is community-centric," said ComEd vice president of external affairs Keisha Parker.

Parker said, with growing need for energy in the area, the Diversey Parkway site was selected for a reason.

"It has to be at locations that are going to be closest to the community that needs it the most," she said.

ComEd said it is committed to working with all stakeholders to address concerns and allow for community input, but they do plan on moving forward with the substation.

"It could lead to, potentially, blackouts and brownouts if we don't get ahead of how we continue to support the system," Parker said.

Maggio said opponents of the current plan "are not anti-infrastructure."

"We are not anti-progress or anti-electricity. We want electricity, but we want it done in a smart, responsible way," he said.

ComEd plans to meet with concerned residents soon and to go over renderings of the substation this summer.