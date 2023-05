Woman carjacked at knifepoint in Lakeview East

Woman carjacked at knifepoint in Lakeview East

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman was carjacked at knifepoint overnight in Lakeview East.

Chicago police said a woman was getting into her car, in the 700 block of West Melrose Street around 3:30 a.m., when a man put a knife to her back.

The man drove off with her 2016 Toyota SUV.

The woman was not injured.

No arrests have been made.