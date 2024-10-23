Lakemoor man charged with drug-induced homicide in friend's overdose

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) — A man is scheduled to appear in court charged with the fatal overdose of his friend earlier this year, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

Marcus Lejsner, 22, of Lakemoor, Illinois, was charged with drug-induced homicide.

On Feb. 9, just before 11:30 a.m., Lake County sheriff's deputies responded to a residence in the 38100 block of North State Park Road in unincorporated Spring Grove for a report of an unresponsive person.

Upon arrival, deputies and paramedics found a 23-year-old woman unconscious and not breathing. She was taken to a hospital in McHenry County, where she died despite life-saving efforts. It was determined that the victim had died of a drug overdose.

Investigation into her death revealed she was given a lethal combination of drugs by her friend, identified as Lejsner.

Both the victim and Lejsner ingested the drugs and fell asleep. When Lejsner woke up, he found the victim unresponsive but left the residence without getting help. The victim's family discovered her shortly after and immediately called 911, authorities said.

Due to the victim's death occurring in McHenry County, Lake County detectives worked closely with the McHenry County State's Attorney's Office during the investigation.

Lejsner was arrested at his home on Tuesday and taken to the McHenry County Jail.

He is scheduled to appear in McHenry County Court for his initial hearing on Wednesday.