Dive teams search for missing swimmer in Lake Michigan near Highland Park, Illinois

Search underway for missing swimmer in Lake Michigan near Highland Park

Rescue crews spent nearly six hours searching for a missing swimmer Saturday afternoon in Lake Michigan near Highland Park, Illinois.

Around noon, Highland Park police and firefighters responded to a call of a swimmer struggling in the lake near the Openlands Lakeshore Forest Preserve near Fort Sheridan.

Another swimmer tried to help the person who had gone missing, but was unable to reach them.

Police and firefighters from Highland Park and several neighboring suburbs launched rescue boats and a drone to begin searching for the missing swimmer.

During the search, one rescue diver brifely went missing, but was found uninjured.

The search was suspended at 6 p.m., and crews planned to return to the lake at 8 a.m. Sunday to resume the search.

The swimmer has not been identified.