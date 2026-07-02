Lake in the Hills man gets 96 years in prison for Elgin road rage murder

A Lake in the Hills man has been sentenced to 96 years in prison for a deadly road rage shooting in Elgin in 2020.

Dru K. Jarvis was convicted in October 2025 of one count of first degree murder, one count of attempted first degree murder and armed violence. On Aug. 22, 2020, Jarvis was the passenger in a car driving south on Route 30 in Elgin when it tried to change lanes in front of a Mini Cooper.

The driver of the Mini Cooper honked, and the car Jarvis was in pulled along side it at the intersection of State and Kimball. Jarvis shot several times out the window, hitting 41-year-old Francisco Trujillo-Uscanga, also the passenger in the Mini Cooper, in the torso.

Trujillo-Uscanga died a short time later at AMITA Health St. Joseph Hospital. The Mini Cooper's driver was also struck several times in the legs by gunfire, but survived.

A week later, Jarvis committed another shooting in the 300 block of South McLean Blvd. in Elgin. His arrest and conviction in that shooting in 2021 helped connect him to Trujillo-Uscanga's murder.

Wednesday he was sentenced to 96 years in prison; 45 years for the first-degree murder charge, 31 years for the attempted murder charge and 20 years for the armed violence charge. Jarvis must serve his full 45-year sentence for murder, and at least 85% of the attempted murder sentence and at least 50% of the armed violence sentence. Each sentence must served consecutively.