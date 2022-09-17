Lake Forest police investigate after man found dead near Lake Michigan shoreline

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve Saturday morning.

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force said around 5:10 a.m., Highland Park police were dispatched to the 0-100 block of Cliff Road for a report of an unconscious person on the shoreline. Upon arrival, police discovered the man who was pronounced dead.

It was determined the location of the incident was Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve, located at 117 Sheridan Road, in unincorporated Lake Forest.

Lake County Forest Preserve Police responded and are taking lead in the death investigation.

Police say there is no threat to the community but advise individuals to avoid the Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve as investigations continue.

Lake County Forest Preserve Police requested the assistance of the Lake County Major Crime Task Force due to injuries located on the man's body. Lake County Forest Preserve Police and Lake County Major Crime Task Force investigators are actively investigating the incident.

No further information was immediately available.