Lake Forest, Illinois lifts boil order 2 days after water main break

A boil order was lifted Sunday in Lake Forest, Illinois after a water main break two days earlier.

The City of Lake Forest issued the boil order after a water main break Friday afternoon.

On Sunday morning, the city announced that the boil order was lifted, after laboratory tests confirmed the city's water supply met all public health standards.

The water main break occurred Friday long Westleigh Road, and temporarily affected water pressure. Crews quickly fixed the main break, but testing was needed to ensure the water was safe, the city said.

With the boil order lifted, the City of Lake Forest said its water is safe to drink, cook with, and use as normal.

As a precaution, residents may run their cold and hot water taps for five minutes each, starting with the lowest faucets in their homes such as the basement sink, to help clear out any standing water.

If a refrigerator or pitcher water filter was connected to the water supply, residents should follow the manufacturer's instructions for cleaning or repair. Any ice made with an ice maker during the boil order should be thrown away, and with the order now lifted, the ice maker should be used to make a fresh batch of ice that should be discarded.

Flushing the hot water heater is not necessary, but residents may run hot tap water for several minutes to help refresh water in the tank.