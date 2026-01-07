Lake County Sheriff's officer, 2 suspects hospitalized after head-on crash in Gary, Indiana

A Lake County, Indiana, sheriff's police officer was taken to the hospital following a head-on collision during a pursuit in Gary on Wednesday evening.

The department said the crash happened around 6 p.m. when the suspect's vehicle was headed northbound at a high rate of speed, hitting the officer's patrol vehicle head-on on 9th Avenue.

The officer was taken to an area hospital for multiple cuts and is expected to recover.

The driver was placed in custody and taken to an area hospital for evaluation. A passenger in that vehicle had to be extricated by fire crews and was also taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Charges are pending.

No further information was released.