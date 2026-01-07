Watch CBS News
Local News

Lake County Sheriff's officer, 2 suspects hospitalized after head-on crash in Gary, Indiana

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A Lake County, Indiana, sheriff's police officer was taken to the hospital following a head-on collision during a pursuit in Gary on Wednesday evening.

The department said the crash happened around 6 p.m. when the suspect's vehicle was headed northbound at a high rate of speed, hitting the officer's patrol vehicle head-on on 9th Avenue.

The officer was taken to an area hospital for multiple cuts and is expected to recover.

The driver was placed in custody and taken to an area hospital for evaluation. A passenger in that vehicle had to be extricated by fire crews and was also taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Charges are pending.

No further information was released.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue