Lake County Sheriff's Office welcomes Zack as new explosive detection K9 officer

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

The Lake County Sheriff's Office introduced its newest recruit, who will help keep the public safe.

Meet K9 officer Zack.

He was born last year on Valentine's Day in Europe and traveled to the U.S. to continue his development at Shallow Creek Kennels in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, known as one of the nation's leading K9 police training facilities.  

His partner, Deputy Trish List, completed five weeks of intensive training at Shallow Creek, where the two built their partnership and sharpened K9 Zack's explosive detection skills.

Some of the tasks he will perform include sweeping duties for firearms and explosives at schools and other public buildings, and assisting with identifying potential threats at events.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office currently has ten K9 teams that assist in investigations, search, and safety efforts. 

