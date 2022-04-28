Lake County kids name two new Sheriff's police K9s

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- The Lake County Sheriff's office on Thursday announced the names for two new K9s after almost 400 kids submitted ideas.

Between March 4 and March 25, Lake County kids submitted ideas for names for the new canines. The names Axel and Echo were the winners.

K9 Axel Lake County Sheriff's Office

K9 Echo Lake County Sheriff's Office

Deerfield High School sophomore Ethan Jacobs and Vernon Hills Hawthorn Middle School 6th-graders Matthew Prigorenko and Carson Alper chose the name, Axel. Millburn elementary school kindergartner Charlotte Regner chose the name Echo.

All four students are invited to attend the K9's swearing-in ceremony [in late June] after they are trained at Tops K9 in Grayslake.

Echo will be partnered with Deputy Tyler Girmscheid, while Axel will be partnered with Deputy Kevin Gauer.

"We always enjoy getting the youth involved in various aspects of our office and I have to say, the names they submitted were terrific! Some of the submissions had inspiring meaning behind the names and some of the submissions had us chuckling," said Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg. "We are looking forward to having Ethan, Matthew, Carson, and Charlotte join us at their swearing-in ceremony."