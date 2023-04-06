Watch CBS News
Local News

Lake County electronics sniffing K9, handler retires after years of service

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

K9, handler retires after years of service in Lake County
K9, handler retires after years of service in Lake County 00:27

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) -- A K9 with high-tech skills is retiring in Lake County.

We introduced you to Browser back in 2020. He can sniff out electronics and even helped bust an identity theft ring that year.

He's worked with handler Carol Gudbrandsen - a crime analyst for the lake county state's attorney - for years who is also retiring.

She says Browser loved to work, and they'll both miss their colleagues they saw every day. 

First published on April 6, 2023 / 9:57 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.