Lake County electronics sniffing K9, handler retires after years of service
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) -- A K9 with high-tech skills is retiring in Lake County.
We introduced you to Browser back in 2020. He can sniff out electronics and even helped bust an identity theft ring that year.
He's worked with handler Carol Gudbrandsen - a crime analyst for the lake county state's attorney - for years who is also retiring.
She says Browser loved to work, and they'll both miss their colleagues they saw every day.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.