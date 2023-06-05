Man set fire in lobby of Lake County Jail in Crown Point, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Authorities in northwest Indiana are asking for help tracking down a man who set a small fire Monday morning in the lobby of the Lake County Jail.

Crown Point Fire Rescue officials responded to the jail shortly before noon for a reported fire. The fire was extinguished by the time firefighters arrived.

Lake County Sheriff's officials said a visitor had entered the lobby of the jail and started a small fire. They believe he came in with a jug containing an accelerant, doused the lobby with the liquid, set it on fire, and ran out, then fled the scene in a blue SUV.

Surveillance image of a man who set a small fire in the lobby of the Lake County Jail in Crown Point, Indiana, on June 5, 2023 Lake County Sheriff

Sheriff's officials said the man was wearing what appeared to be a black or dark-colored t-shirt and jeans, and a dark baseball cap with a logo on the front. The car was a small or mid-sized SUV or crossover, possibly a Lexus or Toyota.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff's Department Detective Bureau at (219) 755-3346.