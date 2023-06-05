Man set fire in lobby of Lake County Jail in Crown Point, Indiana
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Authorities in northwest Indiana are asking for help tracking down a man who set a small fire Monday morning in the lobby of the Lake County Jail.
Crown Point Fire Rescue officials responded to the jail shortly before noon for a reported fire. The fire was extinguished by the time firefighters arrived.
Lake County Sheriff's officials said a visitor had entered the lobby of the jail and started a small fire. They believe he came in with a jug containing an accelerant, doused the lobby with the liquid, set it on fire, and ran out, then fled the scene in a blue SUV.
Sheriff's officials said the man was wearing what appeared to be a black or dark-colored t-shirt and jeans, and a dark baseball cap with a logo on the front. The car was a small or mid-sized SUV or crossover, possibly a Lexus or Toyota.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff's Department Detective Bureau at (219) 755-3346.
