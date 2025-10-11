Lake County correctional officer killed in wrong-way crash in Schererville, Indiana, ID'd

The Lake County Sheriff's Office has identified the correctional officer killed in a wrong-way crash on Saturday morning.

It happened on Route 30 and Austin in Schererville, Indiana. That's where the officer was in his car and was hit by another vehicle. He was flown to a Chicago hospital and later pronounced dead.

The officer was later identified as 58-year-old Ronald T. Jones, age 58, who worked with the Lake County Jail for almost nine years. Officer Jones was off duty at the time of the crash.

Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said the driver of the other vehicle fled the scene on foot and that the Schererville Police Department is leading the investigation.

Jones leaves behind two adult children.

"His coworkers remember him as a kind, dedicated man who performed his duties with an exceptional level of professionalism," Sheriff Martinez Jr. said. "My deepest condolences go to his family, friends, and all who were touched by his life and service."