2 Illinois youth baseball coaches fired after apparently streaking in front of kids in Cooperstown, New York

Two Illinois youth baseball coaches were fired after they were apparently caught on video streaking on a baseball diamond in front of players at a tournament in Cooperstown, New York.

The coaches' firing is just the beginning. The Lake Bluff Youth Baseball Association said they're working with law enforcement authorities, mostly because the coaches apparently stripped down in the presence of children.

Children can be heard laughing on video that shows two men nude, one sprawling over home plate at a Cooperstown baseball field.

The video circulating online shows the men on the diamond baring it all in the presence of children.

The boys usually play in Lake Bluff field in Chicago's northern suburbs. They are members of the Lake Bluff Youth Baseball Association – a respected league which has been around for 70 years.

Last weekend, at a big tournament in Cooperstown, the coaches for reasons unknown – and caught on video – decided to go Full Monty on the field, forcing the team to be disqualified and the local sheriff's department in New York to be called in.

It was unclear what, if any action, the sheriff's department, but the Lake Bluff Youth Baseball Association board said in a statement it's "is deeply distressed to learn about the recent situation involving the Lake Bluff 12U Blue Cooperstown team."

"We are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness and have contacted relevant authorities. We will continue to support those authorities in their investigations of this matter. We have also taken immediate and decisive action by terminating the assistant coaches involved," the association added.

Clearly, this no laughing matter for the league. Many parents associated with Lake Bluff Youth Baseball did not want to talk publicly.

It's not clear if the two assistant coaches are parents or not, but the board said it works hard to protect the well-being of players and families and will continue to do so to best of its ability.

As the investigations play out, it's unknown if the league allowed the assistant coaches in question to bring the players back home to Lake Bluff, or if other accommodations were made. CBS News Chicago is not naming the coaches, who have not been charged with a crime.