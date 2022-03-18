Lake Barrington coffee shop hosting fundraiser for Ukraine Friday
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A Lake Barrington coffee shop is hosting a fundraiser for Ukraine.
Nick Nagorski and Yana German have relatives in western Ukraine. The couple has organized a fundraiser at Pepper Park Coffee to raise money for those trying to defend their country.
The fundraiser is Friday from 10 a.m. to noon.
Proceeds go to "United For Peace" to purchase first aid kits, helmets, food and sleeping bags.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.