Beloved LaGrange Park antique shop reopening after garbage truck plows through business

A beloved store in west suburban LaGrange Park is reopening this weekend after being shuttered for months when a garbage truck plowed through the business.

After diligent repairs, the grand reopening of Heart's Desire Antiques is set for this weekend.

On Aug. 21, Susan Hull saw her livelihood destroyed when a garbage truck driver turned the corner on E. 31st Street, flew out of the side of his truck and then the truck drove straight through her business.

The driver sustained minor injuries. Heart's Desire Antiques, a fixture in LaGrange Park for nearly 30 years, was devastated.

After three and a half months of construction, $110,000 in repairs and spending every day at the shop to get it ready to reopen for business, Hull will open her doors once more this weekend.

"I love doing this. I just love the history of antiques," she said. "I'm looking forward to it. I hope people come."

While repairs transformed the interior and exterior of the building, one thing hasn't changed: the love the community has for Hull.

She said the outpouring of support after her business was damaged was incredible, as she worked to salvage valuables.

"I would just say, 'Hey, I need some boxes, I need some totes, I need wrappers. Does anyone have anything in their garage, their basement, they would flood the back parking lot just full of stuff," she said.

To repay that kindness, Hull will host an all-day party with food and drinks at the store on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. while customers take in the beauty of the Christmas-themed antiques and more during the holiday season.