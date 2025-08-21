Garbage truck crashes into antique store in La Grange Park, Illinois

A garbage truck slammed into an antique shop that is a beloved community fixture in the west Chicago suburb of La Grange Park.

Police said around 8:10 a.m., a Lakeshore Recycling Systems garbage truck crashed into the front of Heart's Desire Antiques at 1014 E. 31st St.

The driver of the garbage truck — who police said suffered non-life-threatening injuries — made it up to the sidewalk, plowed down a tree, and crashed into a patio area and garden before entering the antiques store.

The garbage truck ended up deep inside Heart's Desire Antiques. The entire front glass wall of the antique store was destroyed in the crash.

"I was very upset and hyped up," said Susan Hull, who owns the antique shop.

Hull's business has been a fixture in the community for nearly three decades. She spoke to CBS News Chicago with employees Ellen Ciprian and Michelle Mize by her side.

"There's a lot of irreplaceable things. You know, and until we actually get in there and start making lists and stuff for insurance, you know, we're not going to know really the total extent," said Hull. "But it's bad."

Amid the broken ceiling tiles and splintered wood lying in ruins were antique Italian pottery, china, glass items, and vintage clothing — all destroyed.

The truck came to a stop in an area that had been lined with showcases. A tree that was once in front of the business was on its side.

"The fact that no one got hurt and no one was here was just amazing," said Andrea Slivka, owner of the neighboring Happier Now Café & Market.

Slivka's business was not open when the crash happened either. But she said the crash did happen at the time, children were walking to school.

Slivka also said if the crash happened a two hours later, her breakfast crowd would have been sitting on the patio.

"It's the first day of school for the elementary school down the street, so we got very, very lucky," she said.

Some light moments for Hull included a firefighter salvaging an antique wicker frog purse from the debris, and the steady stream of customers who came to check on her.

"Antiques bring out really the best in people, talking about history and where this came from — family, grandparents had what?" said Hull. "It's a great business to be in."

Hull said with her customers and her passion for antiques in mind, she will be rebuilding — and customers should stay tuned for the grand reopening

Meantime, police say the cause of the crash remained under investigation late Thursday.