Archdiocese of Chicago to discuss plans for Lady of Guadalupe celebration in Des Plaines.

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's Dec. 1, and that means it's almost time for the annual Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe celebration in Des Plaines.

On Thursday, the Archdiocese of Chicago will discuss plans for the feast - which will be held on Dec. 11 and 12.

The shrine in Des Plaines hosts the largest gathering of pilgrims honoring our Lady of Guadalupe in the United States.

The feast celebrates the story of the appearance of the Virgin Mary in Mexico in 1531.