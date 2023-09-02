CPD officers fire shots at female suspect on Far South Side

COPA investigates after shots fired at officers in East Side neighborhood

Video above is from an earlier report.

CHICAGO (CBS) – An investigation is underway after Chicago police officers fired shots at a female suspect on the city's Far South Side Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 9900 block of South Ewing Avenue in the East Side neighborhood around 2:03 a.m. for a report of a person with a gun and saw an unaged male and female in the area.

Police said the female produced a firearm and officers discharged their weapons but did not make contact.

The male offender was arrested. A search for the female offender remains ongoing.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

No officers were hurt but two officers were taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

The specifics surrounding the incident, including the comprehensive use of force investigation, are being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, or COPA, with the full cooperation of the Chicago Police Department.

The Officer(s) involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a period of 30 days.