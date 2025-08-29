Food, music, and more to draw crowds to festivals for busy Labor Day weekend

Busy Labor Day festival weekend for unofficial end of summer in Chicago

Busy Labor Day festival weekend for unofficial end of summer in Chicago

Busy Labor Day festival weekend for unofficial end of summer in Chicago

Festival season in the Chicago area is coming to a close as Labor Day fast approaches, and some other summertime staples are wrapping up too, like beach season.

The Chicago Jazz Festival wrapped up its second night on Friday at Millenium Park, but continues Saturday and Sunday.

It's one of many final summer events happening around the city.

The food was still sizzling hot at the annual Taste of Polonia, despite summer coming to an unofficial close across Chicago.

There was plenty of Polish food and treats at the annual festival in the Jefferson Park neighborhood.

"I used to come here with my dad, and we'd come here forever," Ray Sanders said.

While the food is a draw, Sanders shows up every year to boogie

"The Polkaholics, that's who brings us out every year," he said. "They're the polka rock band of Chicago."

Every good festival needs rocking bands. Organizers said it's a big draw.

"We have an unbelievable amount of talent from Europe on the inside stage. We have three stages going all day long, all night till 10:30," said festival chairman Hubert Cioromski.

If you're looking for music, the Arc Music Festival, Chicago's flagship house and techno festival return to Union Park all Labor Day weekend.

You can get your salsa on, or catch family fun rides for Fiesta Boriuca, a Puerto Rican festival on Saturday and Sunday along Division Street in Humboldt Park.

And final free lakefront concerts of the season in Millennium Park continue this weekend, as olks bring their blankets and mellow out to fine tunes at the Chicago Jazz Festival.

"I came out because I really enjoy the jazz music. I like listening to jazz music, including when I'm studying. I enjoy coming to the concerts," Alexis James Anderson said.

It's also the last weekend for swimming at Chicago's beaches. Lifeguards won't be stationed along Lake Michigan after Labor Day.